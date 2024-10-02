JID – “31 Freestyle”

Atlanta rapper JID released his excellent album The Forever Story two years ago, and it continued to linger when one of its singles, the 21 Savage/Baby Tate collab “Surround Sound,” became a random but welcome TikTok hit. In the past few months, JID has appeared on high-profile albums from people like Eminem and Katy Perry, and now he’s released his own track “31 Freestyle” as a YouTube loosie.

“31 Freestyle” is the latest in a series of JID tracks that started with 2022’s “29 Freestyle” and continued when he released “30 Freestyle” earlier this year. (He hasn’t actually dropped 31 of these tracks.) The songs don’t really sound like freestyles, but he’s posted all of them straight to YouTube, skipping the streaming services. It’s two minutes of virtuosic flexing over a beat from producer Hollywood Cole, and it’s got a video that JID shot in Saudi Arabia. Check it out below.

