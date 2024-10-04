Young Jesus Share Hurricane Helene Benefit EP John Case

Young Jesus, the cult-beloved Los Angeles band led by John Rossiter, have a new release out today for a good cause. A couple of good causes, actually. Profits from the John Case EP will be split 50/50 between BeLoved Asheville, which is doing relief work for victims of Hurricane Helene, and a GoFundMe to find housing for Young Jesus member Marcel Borbon’s grandmother, who was evicted after the apartment building where she’s lived for four decades was sold to a developer.

The new EP comprises five roughhewn indie rock songs delving deep into the metaphysical. The first song is called “Jesus Christ In Hell,” to give you some idea of what you’re getting into. As usual, Rossiter is a cauldron of ideas and emotions, and he has poured them into a fascinating collection of tracks. Check it out below, and then buy it at Bandcamp.