The former Year Of The Knife frontman Tyler Mullen now leads the frantic, concussive Philadelphia hardcore band Scarab, which also features members of groups like Simulakra, Seed Of Pain, and Envision. Scarab have reportedly been having crazy live shows for a couple of years, and they’ve released a great demo and an even better EP called Seeking Chaos And Revenge After Betrayal. Now, they’re back with a new two-song neckreaker.

Today, Scarab release the new two-song single 3 Minute Detonator, which presumably got its name because the whole thing is three minutes long. Opening track “Tetanus” has a riff that makes me want to discus-hurl a monster truck tire, and “Untitled” sounds like it’s even more angry because nobody gave it a title. Check out both tracks below.

<a href="https://rebirthrecordsphl.bandcamp.com/album/scarab-3-minute-detonator">Scarab "3 Minute Detonator" by Rebirth Records</a>

3 Minute Detonator is out now on Rebirth Records.