Pablo Drexler, the London/Madrid-based Spanish musical artist known as pablopablo, recently signed to Mom + Pop and will soon go on tour with the Marías in the UK and Europe. Following the recent single “Mi Culpa,” he has a new song out with Roberto Carlos Lange, bka Helado Negro, who he met when they both performed at the Paris edition of Pitchfork Music Festival. The pablopablo x Helado Negro team-up is called “Lejos de Más,” and it finds the two singers emoting over a piano-led retro mirage. By the end, it starts to remind me of Spanish-language Mk.gee.

A statement from pablopablo:

What’s incredible is that, no matter how much you love someone’s work, there’s no guarantee that when you get together one afternoon to make music, something worthwhile will come out of it. However, in this case, we were very lucky; I felt that every idea we had was enhanced in the hands of the other. I wish it were always like this!

Lange adds, “These are the moments you hope to have when collaborating with someone. The music comes to life, takes you, and transforms you.” Listen below along with “Mi Culpa.”