Luke Bryan Clarifies Comments About How Beyoncé Should High-Five Country Artists For Awards Consideration

In 2016, Beyoncé performed her song “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks at the CMA Awards, country music’s biggest annual show. The country establishment didn’t exactly embrace that performance wholeheartedly, and Beyoncé has implied that its reception partly inspired Cowboy Carter, an album that’s essentially about race and country music. The country establishment hasn’t exactly been quick to get behind that one, either.

Last month, the Country Music Association unveiled this year’s CMA nominations, and Beyoncé was notably absent. Nominees include Shaboozey and Post Malone, two Cowboy Carter guests with roots outside of country but who don’t necessarily make music that challenges that establishment. Both Shaboozey and Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles commented on the snub. Last week, the country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan clumsily attempted to address the matter in SiriusXM conversation with Andy Cohen, and his remarks went viral. Here’s what he said:

It’s a tricky question because obviously Beyoncé made a country album. And Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back, and if she doesn’t get something they want, they come at you, man, as fans should do. It’s a tough thing to say. I don’t know. How many albums did she sell? I know she had one song. Listen, I’m all for everyone coming in and making country albums and all that, but just by declaring that — just because she made one — just because I made one, I don’t get any nominations… Sometimes you don’t get nominated. The CMA, they have their voting body, and they vote what they think should make it. Everyone loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky — you know, if you’re going to make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music. But come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too! And I’m not saying she didn’t do that, but country music’s a lot about family.

On Sunday, Luke Bryan attempted to clarify those comments on Twitter. Bryan insisted that he respects Beyoncé and blamed “click bait headlines” for taking him out of context. Here’s what he wrote:

Hey yall, I’m wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it’s been an amazing time. For that I am thankful. I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative. As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall