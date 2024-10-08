Lisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough’s New Memoir Includes Some Strange And Upsetting Revelations

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis and ex-wife of Michael Jackson, passed away suddenly from a bowel obstruction in 2023. She was 54. At the time of her death, Presley was working on her autobiography, but she wasn’t finished. The book is about to come out anyway, and Riley Keough, Presley’s movie-star daughter, has finished it. Now, the book, titled From Here To The Great Unknown, features the two women’s perspective, and it’s by all accounts a strange and heavy look at what it’s like to live an entire life in the public eye.

Given the lives of the people who wrote it, From Here To The Great Unknown will necessarily include plenty of talk about insanely famous people. USA Today reports that Presley, a small girl when her father Elvis died, feared he would die long before it happened. She also writes that Michael Edwards, the boyfriend of her mother Priscilla, sexually abused her for years, starting when she was 10. She says that she told her mother about it and that her mother was furious with her, demanding that she apologize to Edwards.

Lisa Marie Presley was already a married mother of two when she fell in love with Michael Jackson, and she says that he told her he was a virgin when they met. She also writes, “I fell in love with him because he was normal.” According to The New York Times, Presley and Keough both write that Presley and Jackson were “a regular married couple” at home. Of the child sex abuse allegations against Jackson, Presley writes, “I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would have killed him if I had.” Presley says that the couple broke up because she didn’t want to have kids with him.

The book reportedly includes harrowing details about Lisa Marie Presley’s battles with addiction and about the suicide of her son Ben Keough, Riley’s brother. Presley writes that she kept his body in a temperature-controlled room, on dry ice, for two months after his death: “I felt so fortunate that there was a way I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become OK with laying him to rest.”

This book sounds really fucking sad. From Here To The Great Unknown is out now via Random House.