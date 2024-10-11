Earlier this year, EarthGang released the AI-inspired EP Robophobia. The Atlanta rap duo recently announced their new album Perfect Fantasy, and today they’re unveiling the first preview with the T-Pain collaboration “Love You More.”

EarthGang and T-Pain last joined forces for 2019’s “Tequila.” Perfect Fantasy serves as the next chapter in the EarthGang VS. The Algorithm series. Check out “Love You More” below.

Perfect Fantasy is out 10/29 via Dreamville and Interscope.