Dr. Dre Sued For $10M By Divorce Psychotherapist Alleging Harassment

A psychotherapist is suing Dr. Dre for $10 million alleging “unbearable harassment.” According to Rolling Stone, the rapper launched a “systematic and malicious” attack against the doctor, causing him to wear a bulletproof vest and fear for his life.

Dr. Charles Sophy filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming Dre, born Andre Young, hired him in 2018 to mediate the breakdown of his marriage with his now ex-wife Nicole Young. Sophy says he worked “diligently, independently and fairly” and communication stopped when the couple reached a settlement in 2021.

14 months later, Dre allegedly texted Sophy, claiming he acted improperly. “Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, Young decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric,” the lawsuit states.

Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, gave Rolling Stone a statement, saying Dre filed a “confidential complaint” against Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California last year seeking “to get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence.” He continued:

That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license to provide mental health counseling to needy patients. In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously “treated” not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children. He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended. Dr. Sophy has consistently rebuffed Medical Board attempts to investigate these claims, but has now filed this desperate suit while the noose of the Medical Board is tightening.

In Sophy’s lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Sophy says he received an “overtly threatening” message from Dre around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023, claiming someone told him something “disturbing” and that Sophy was “going to have to pay for that.” When Sophy expressed confusion, Dre replied, “Yes you,” and, “You’re a piece of shit.” The next morning, Sophy texted, “Good morning I have no idea what you are referring to and would make myself available to discuss anytime. Thank you.” Dre replied, “You fucked up!! Just so you know, I love being under estimated.”

Sophy says Dre “falsely accused” him of trying to turn an unidentified third party against him, and he says Dre “wrongfully accused” him of acting improperly during the divorce mediation. Another text arrived on March 5, 2023, reading, “What happened Doc? I thought you wanted to talk. Cat go your tongue? You’re going to have to give me a written apology. If not, I’m moving forward. I’m not playing, trust me.”

In June 2023, Dre allegedly tried to make Sophy unlawfully disclose confidential information obtained during a therapy session with a third party. Sophy says he refused and “again tried to stay calm and hope that Young’s threats, harassment and intimidation would stop.” Dre sent another “disturbing and chilling text message” on Aug. 4, 2023, threatening, “Don’t worry I haven’t forgotten about you.” Sophy says the “particularly sinister” text left him “more fearful for his life than ever before.”

Sophy claims after the initial texts were sent in February 2023, a security guard at his gated community called him and relayed that individuals claiming to be FBI agents were “requesting to be led into Dr. Sophy’s residence to ‘talk’ to him.” Sophy says he believes they were trying to gain access to his residence and “send the unmistakable message” that Sophy wasn’t safe even in “the sanctity of his home.”

The lawsuit reads:

Dr. Sophy lives in constant fear. He wears a bulletproof vest anytime he steps foot outside, is afraid to leave his home and is constantly looking over his shoulder. The egregiousness of Young’s persistent harassing behavior has compelled Dr. Sophy to seek redress and protection. Nobody should have to live in constant fear. But Dr. Sophy does — ironically for no other reason than he tried to help Young to resolve his own family’s conflict.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages of at least $10 million and punitive damages to be decided at trial. It also has claims for civil harassment, threat of violence based on his sexual orientation, and a court order prohibiting contact.