Boston power-poppers American Hi-Fi have been active since 1998, and they’re probably still best-known for their 2001 hit “Flavor Of The Weak.” The band is still going, with their full original lineup intact, and they put out a covers EP in 2020. Until today, though, American Hi-Fi haven’t released any new music of their own since their 2014 album Blood & Lemonade. Today, they’re back with a new song.

The new American HiFi single, announced on Instagram yesterday, is called “I’m Still In Love With Rock ‘N’ Roll.” It’s about being in love with rock ‘n’ roll, still. Sample lyrics: “MTV Spring Break with Lit, that 15 minutes fuckin’ ripped, and I still got Carson Daly’s number!” Musically, it’s a sunny, fired-up power-pop jam with some serious early-’00s sheen on the production. Check it out below.