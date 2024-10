In March, Waxahatchee returned with Tigers Blood, which we declared the best album of the year so far. This morning, the indie-folk stalwart took some of its tracks to CBS’ Saturday Sessions.

Katie Crutchfield sang “Tigers Blood,” “Crowbar,” and “Right Back To It,” the latter of which is a collaboration with MJ Lenderman that the pair played on Colbert earlier this year. Watch her Saturday Sessions performance below.