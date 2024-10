In May, DIIV released Frog In Boiling Water, one of the best albums of the year that somehow gets better every time I listen to it. Today, the shoegaze favorites stopped by SiriusXM to play a mesmeric, dark cover of Pavement’s “Cream Of Gold.”

The band also performed the Terror Twilight track last month in São Paulo, Brazil. Hear their misty version of the 1999 indie rock tune below.