Last month, the Slaps announced their new album Mudglimmer and released the title track as well as “Compromised Dirt” featuring Merce Lemon and Lunar Vacation’s Maggie Geeslin. Today, the free jazz/post-rock crew is back with the adventurous “Fool.”

“The flattening of innocence versus ignorance,” the band said about the song in a statement. “The opening line draws from the Howard Finster quote, ‘Worst kind of a fool is a fool who don’t know he is a fool when he is fooled.’”

The sprawling, lively tune was demoed with Indigo De Souza’s guitarist Dexter Webb. Listen below.

Mudglimmer is out 11/8.