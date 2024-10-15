The New Jersey singer/rapper 070 Shake released her album You Can’t Kill Me, and she followed it with the solo single “Black Dress” and the Ken Carson collab “Natural Habitat.” Now, Shake has another album called Petrichor coming next month, and her newest single sounds very little like anything that she’s done before.

The new 070 Shake song “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” sounds like it was written for a David Lynch sock hop. It’s jaunty old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll, delivered with a muffled, deadpan sense of apocalyptic dread. The Bennett Watanabe-directed video leans hard into ’50s imagery, with biker Shake locking eyes with a pretty girl across a high-school gym. In this case, the pretty girl is played by Lily-Rose Depp, star of The Idol and daughter of Johnny. Watch the clip below.

Petrichor is out 11/15 on Def Jam.