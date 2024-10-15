Southeast Asia has a hardcore scene that’s currently thriving, and its flagship band might be Bangkok’s Whispers. Whispers have long been known for their ability to make big crowds of kids go nuts, and they’ve started doing that internationally more and more often. Expect more of that to happen, since Whispers just announced a new EP on the big US hardcore label Flatspot Records that’ll feature a bunch of heavy hitters from across the hardcore world.

Whispers’ sound is an ignorant, ultra-heavy crunch that recalls prime Hatebreed. Their new single “Retribution” is an all-out hardcore epic that goes for multiple breakdown and nails all of them. That’s the first single from Whispers’ forthcoming Yom-Ma-Lok EP, which has guest appearances from Speed’s Jem Siow, Demonstration Of Power’s Shaun Alexander, and Kickback’s Stephen Bessac. Below, check out the Jediiano-directed “Retribution” video, which depicts what appears to be a Deer Hunter-type scenario, and the Yom-Ma-Lok tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bangkok Evilcore”

02 “A Choice To Survive” (Feat. Jem Siow)

03 “Retribution”

04 “Close Your Eyes”

05 “This Is Not The End”

06 “Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us)” (Feat. Shaun Alexander)

07 “Yom-Ma-Lok” (Feat. Stephen Bessac)

The Yom-Ma-Lok EP is out 12/13 on Flatspot.