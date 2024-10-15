Jake E. Lee, the guitarist known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s, is in intensive care after being shot multiple times during a Las Vegas street shooting early this morning. Local authorities say the shooting was “completely random,” and Lee’s reps say he’s expected to fully recover.

Here’s a full statement from Lee’s publicist:

As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover. Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.

Lee played in Osbourne’s solo band from 1982 to 1987, performing on 1983’s Bark At The Moon and 1986’s The Ultimate Sin.