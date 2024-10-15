Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Responds To Ex-Manager Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

Last week, Deryck Whibley published a memoir titled Walking Disaster. The day before its publication, the Sum 41 frontman talked with the LA Times about the book’s sexual assault accusations against the band’s former manager Greig Nori. Nori has since denied the allegations, and today Whibley responded to Nori’s statement.

“I take no pleasure in coming out with the truth about what happened between me and my ex-manager, but it was something that I just couldn’t keep in anymore, and I had to let it out,” the pop-punk vocalist says in a video posted to social media. “It’s come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I tell you right now, I stand behind every word that’s in my book, 100 percent. I’m not a liar.”

“I’m going to speak to you directly Greig Nori: If you think I’m a liar, there’s only one way to settle this,” he continues. “Under oath, in front of a judge, in front of a jury. Anytime you want. I’m ready. Whenever you are.”

Whibley accused Nori of grooming and sexually and verbally abusing him for years, beginning when Whibley was 16 and Nori was 34. Nori told The Globe And Mail that “these are false allegations” and he has retained a defamation lawyer.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.