DC’s Lifted are an ever-changing ambient ensemble with Max D and Matt Papich at the core. Today, the gauzy group announced a new album titled Trellis and unveiled the sprawling singles “Special” and “The Latecomer.”

Half of Trellis came from a 2021 session at Tempo House with Dustin Wong, Mezey, and Jeremy Hyman. The misty LP also features contributions from Jordan GCZ, Tim Kinsella, Motion Graphics, and Jacob Long (Earthen Sea). “Special” and “The Latecomer” are coruscating, amorphous meditations; hear them below.

<a href="https://lifteddc.bandcamp.com/album/trellis">Trellis by Lifted</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Right”

02 “Open Door”

03 “Specials”

04 “Warmer Cooler”

05 “Pasters”

06 “The Latecomer”

07 “Gris Pink”

Trellis is out 11/22 on Peak Oil. Pre-order it here.