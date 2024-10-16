Ducks Ltd. kicked off the year with Harm’s Way, the great follow-up to their 2021 debut Modern Fiction. In May, the jangle-pop duo returned with the Harm’s Way outtake “When You’re Outside,” and now they’re unveiling a new song called “Grim Symmetry” which comes from the Modern Fiction sessions.

“This is actually one of our older songs,” singer/guitarist Tom McGreevy explains. “We wrote it early on in the Modern Fiction writing process, and the demo was a favorite among the people we shared those with, but we didn’t quite get it right when we tried to record it for that album. We always liked it though, so we kept it around and tried it again when we were tracking Harm’s Way. It didn’t end up quite fitting the vibe of the album, but we did manage to get it to where we wanted it to be, so it’s exciting to finally share it.”

“Grim Symmetry” was produced by Dave Vettriano (Dehd, Deeper, Lala Lala) and features backing vocals from Julia Steiner of Ratboys and Margaret McCarthy of Moontype, who were also on “When You’re Outside.” It’s a breezy, colorful burst of energy; listen below.