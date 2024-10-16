Watch Talking Heads Present Their Own Category On Jeopardy!

Last year, Talking Heads celebrated 40 years of their concert film Stop Making Sense with a rerelease via A24; this past May, a tribute album dedicated to the legendary band came out, featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, The National, Kevin Abstract, and more. Today (Oct. 15) the Talking Heads craze continues with Jeopardy! dedicating a whole category to them, which they presented.

Do you know the name of iconic New York punk clubs? Do you know who directed Stop Making Sense? Do you know Talking Heads’ hits? Then maybe you’d thrive as a Jeopardy! contestant.

In September of last year, the four members did a Q&A about the concert film in Toronto, and it was their first time back onstage together since 2002. Earlier this year, it was revealed they turned down an $80 million offer for a reunion tour, but it does seem like they enjoy each other’s company these days, so that’s a good sign. Watch a clip from Jeopardy! below (and go Zoe!).