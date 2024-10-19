Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Florence Welch To Kick Off Final Eras Tour Leg

In December, Taylor Swift will finish her record-breaking Eras Tour. Over the summer, she brought out Florence Welch for their Tortured Poets duet “Florida!!!,” and on Friday (Oct. 18) the pop star was joined by the English singer-songwriter again onstage in Miami.

Fittingly, the pair sang “Florida!!!” again. Also on Friday, Welch announced a live album titled Symphony Of Lungs – BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall, out next Friday. Watch her performance with Swift below.