Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Florence Welch To Kick Off Final Eras Tour Leg

News October 19, 2024 10:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Florence Welch To Kick Off Final Eras Tour Leg

News October 19, 2024 10:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In December, Taylor Swift will finish her record-breaking Eras Tour. Over the summer, she brought out Florence Welch for their Tortured Poets duet “Florida!!!,” and on Friday (Oct. 18) the pop star was joined by the English singer-songwriter again onstage in Miami.

Fittingly, the pair sang “Florida!!!” again. Also on Friday, Welch announced a live album titled Symphony Of Lungs – BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall, out next Friday. Watch her performance with Swift below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Foreigner Drummer Won’t Attend Rock Hall Induction, Reportedly Because Wife Not Invited To Walk Red Carpet

3 days ago 0

Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Chromakopia Out This Month

3 days ago 0

The Black Keys Announce “America Loves Crypto” Concert

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest