Stream Mat Kerekes’ Gorgeous New Album To Dream Of Something Wicked

For over a decade, Mat Kerekes, best known as the frontman of Toledo emo crew Citizen, has released beautiful solo music that’s strikingly calmer and sweeter than the tumult of his band. On Friday (Oct. 18), he unveiled his fourth LP, To Dream Of Something Wicked, and it’s astonishing.

The enormous opener “My Lonely Ghost” is an apt introduction to a record full of warm yet intense moments of acoustic beauty that builds into a whirling symphony layered with Kerekes’ moving lyrics: “Now you’re in fields of debris, your ashes growing with the weeds/ And in my dreams I bury you in a better place, where all the bluebirds sing.” He duets with Rachel Bobbit on the intimate “Always Right” and Shanon on the lighthearted “I Think I Saw You On TV.” Listen below.





To Dream Of Something Wicked is out now on Wax Bodega.