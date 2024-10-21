Morgan Wallen’s New Country Music Festival Also Has The War On Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Moneybagg Yo
A few days ago the organizers of the Gulf Shores music festival Hangout announced they were replacing their annual beachfront event with a new fest called Sand In My Boots curated by country superstar Morgan Wallen. Today the inaugural Sand In My Boots lineup has been revealed.
The headliners will be country radio staples of yesterday (Brooks & Dunn) and today (Wallen, HARDY, and Post Malone). Other country artists on the bill include Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan, and Laci Kaye Booth. So: pretty heavy on the country music, as expected.
However, also as expected, Wallen has reached out into other corners of the music world to round out the lineup. There’s a lot of rap on there, including 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug, and Wallen collaborator Diplo will also make an appearance. There’s also a decent amount of indie rock, including the War On Drugs, Future Islands, Real Estate, and Wild Nothing. (I assume this means Morgan Wallen reads Stereogum; hi Morgan!) The press release groups in 3 Doors Down among the “indie alternative bands” performing, but they seem like a whole other kind of thing.
Tickets are available here. Check out the alphabetized lineup below.
LINEUP:
2 Chainz
3 Doors Down
49 Winchester
Bailey Zimmerman
BigXthaPlug
Brooks & Dunn
Chase Rice
Diplo
Ella Langley
ERNEST
Future Islands
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Ian Munsick
John Morgan
Josh Ross
Kameron Marlowe
Laci Kaye Booth
Lauren Watkins
Moneybagg Yo
Morgan Wade
Morgan Wallen
Nate Smith
Ole 60
Paul Cauthen
Post Malone
Real Estate
Riley Green
The War On Drugs
Three 6 Mafia
T-Pain
Treaty Oak Revival
Wild Nothing
Wiz Khalifa