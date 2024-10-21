Morgan Wallen’s New Country Music Festival Also Has The War On Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Moneybagg Yo

A few days ago the organizers of the Gulf Shores music festival Hangout announced they were replacing their annual beachfront event with a new fest called Sand In My Boots curated by country superstar Morgan Wallen. Today the inaugural Sand In My Boots lineup has been revealed.

The headliners will be country radio staples of yesterday (Brooks & Dunn) and today (Wallen, HARDY, and Post Malone). Other country artists on the bill include Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan, and Laci Kaye Booth. So: pretty heavy on the country music, as expected.

However, also as expected, Wallen has reached out into other corners of the music world to round out the lineup. There’s a lot of rap on there, including 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug, and Wallen collaborator Diplo will also make an appearance. There’s also a decent amount of indie rock, including the War On Drugs, Future Islands, Real Estate, and Wild Nothing. (I assume this means Morgan Wallen reads Stereogum; hi Morgan!) The press release groups in 3 Doors Down among the “indie alternative bands” performing, but they seem like a whole other kind of thing.

Tickets are available here. Check out the alphabetized lineup below.

LINEUP:

2 Chainz

3 Doors Down

49 Winchester

Bailey Zimmerman

BigXthaPlug

Brooks & Dunn

Chase Rice

Diplo

Ella Langley

ERNEST

Future Islands

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ian Munsick

John Morgan

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Laci Kaye Booth

Lauren Watkins

Moneybagg Yo

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Ole 60

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone

Real Estate

Riley Green

The War On Drugs

Three 6 Mafia

T-Pain

Treaty Oak Revival

Wild Nothing

Wiz Khalifa