Ariana Grande Apologizes To Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark

It’s almost Halloween, and spooky icon Elvira isn’t holding back this season. The actress born Cassandra Peterson and known as the Mistress Of The Dark recently held a Q&A at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA and shared a bad experience she had with Ariana Grande, and the pop star reacted today (Oct. 21).

On Instagram, the 73-year-old posted screenshots of this article about what she said at the Q&A. The piece explains that a fan inquired into Elvira’s experiences with celebrities, and Elvira discussed the time the “thank u, next” singer showed up to one of her events with 20 guests. “She comes backstage and she asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought,” Elvira said.

According to Elvira, she took “a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her ‘Can we take a photo together?’ and she goes ‘No, I don’t really do that.’”

In the comments, Grande responded:

i’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so. thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of halloween!

Meanwhile, there have been viral NSFW memes of the Wicked poster of Grande with her costar Cynthia Erivo, as well as edits of the poster that hide Erivo’s eyes. Erivo spoke up against the latter in an Instagram Story, writing, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posing the the question ‘is your ***** green?’ None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Grande told Variety what she thought about that: “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period,” she said at LA’s Academy Museum Gala on Saturday (Oct. 19). “This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits.”

