Keith Richards Gives Surprise Performance At Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Sunday (Oct. 20), the Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony took place in Cleveland and featured an unexpected appearance from Keith Richards. The Rolling Stones guitarist and songwriter joined Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, and Steve Jordan to induct former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton.

“What a surprise,” Burton reacted. “They’re all my heroes, all these guys I work with. And I want to thank God for giving me a small part of being with these people. I’m so honored; I love them all.”

Richards, Gill, Harris, and Jordan teamed up to perform “I Can’t Dance.” Watch Richards and Gill jamming out together below.