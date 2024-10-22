Earlier this year, Rosali unveiled Bite Down, our Album Of The Week. Today, the North Carolina singer-songwriter is back with “Hey Heron.”

“Hey Heron” was originally on Cardinals At The Window, the benefit compilation for Hurricane Helene relief. “Although it was written two years prior, the imagery of the song took on a powerful newness that it only felt appropriate to offer it up as a first listen to raise funds for the recovery efforts,” Rosali said, continuing:

It’s a reflection on our existence and interconnectedness with all things. I was seeking answers to sadness and suffering while walking the river path daily, speaking to the trees, the rocks, and the birds. I found solace in the practice and learned to trust in the timing within my life. And what a joy to witness — to imagine oneself as a droplet, or an ancient stone carved by the rushing water, to be part of the whole. And within these great cycles, there are ups and downs, light and dark, and lessons and inspiration.

