Watch Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, & More Sing “I’m Still Standing” Backstage At Joni Jam

Over the weekend, the star-studded Joni Jam went down at the Hollywood Bowl. Backstage at the event, a performance of Elton John’s 1983 tune “I’m Still Standing” took place with Mitchell, John, Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, and more.

Brandi Carlile posted a clip of the moment on her Instagram, and it also has Allison Russell, Blake Mills, and Tim Hanseroth. Mitchell first covered the song at John and Bernie Taupin’s Gershwin Prize tribute earlier this year. She did it both nights at the Bowl and John joined in the second night; Meryl Streep was onstage too for the Night 2. Watch below.