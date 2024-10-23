Have you been to a stadium concert in the US lately? It’s like going through airport security. The way they examine your bag will have you questioning every single potentially-incriminating object you’ve ever put in there. It’s annoying — sometimes demeaning — but I get why that’s the way it is. Back in August, a man was arrested for tweeting a “terroristic threat” at a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City. And just a couple of days later, Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, Austria were canceled after two men were arrested in connection with a planned ISIS attack. It’s scary out there! Luckily, nobody was hurt in those situations. But it’s no secret that Taylor Swift concert tickets can come with a hefty price tag. When hundreds of dollars and egregious Ticketmaster fees are on the line, you might just lose your better judgement.

A man in Florida was booked into jail Friday — go ahead and add this to the “Florida man” bank — after posing as a security guard to sneak into one of Taylor Swift’s Miami shows. Per local news, Ivan Mariotti, 44, was arrested on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and interference with an entertainment event. Mariotti was dressed with a suit and badge, and when real security asked him about it, he said four women in attendance had hired him as their security guard, and he was let in to escort them to their seats. But when those four women were asked about the ordeal, they said their aunt had hired a driver for the concert, not a security guard, effectively blowing his cover. A judge granted Mariotti a $1,500 bond, but he’s being held on an immigration hold.

Mariotti is not to be confused with Davis Perrigo, the man who cleverly applied for and got a job as a stadium security guard so he could attend Swift’s Nashville shows last year. That guy is off the hook.