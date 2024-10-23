Chicago Teen Killed In Robbery Outside Lil Durk Concert

Last year, Lil Durk performed at Chicago’s United Center, and chaos ensued after the show ended early due to a false report of a shooter. On Sunday (Oct. 20), the rapper returned to the venue and an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a robbery on his way to the concert.

Jess Kendall and four friends were two blocks away from the United Center when they were robbed and attacked at gunpoint. Kendall died hours later at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital. “Nobody is doing good. Everyone is devastated by the loss of this kid,” Kendall’s older brother, Thomas, said Tuesday, according to Fox 8 News. “Everyone misses him. I miss him really, really bad.”

Two other people were shot by the gunfire and are recovering. A 15-year-old was shot in the hand and grazed on the abdomen, and a 19-year-old was struck in the rib area. Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help Kendall’s family with bills and funeral costs; see them here and here.