New Music October 23, 2024 7:48 PM By Danielle Chelosky

World News – “Junkie”

New Music October 23, 2024 7:48 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, World News announced Mindsnap, their second EP of the year, and released the title track. Today, the jangly British indie rock crew is back with the meditative sprawl “Junkie.”

“‘Junkie’ addresses the painful reality of watching a loved one spiral into addiction and resist help,” the band wrote on their Bandcamp. At almost six and a half minutes, “Junkie” meanders into an engaging, vivacious instrumental that probably qualifies a full-on jam session. Listen below.

The Mindsnap EP is out 11/14 on Pie & Mash Records.

Danielle Chelosky

