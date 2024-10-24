Cardi B Vows To Sue Prankster Who Called CPS On Her, Cancels This Weekend’s ONE MusicFest Headline Appearance

It’s been a rough week for Cardi B. On Monday (Oct. 21), the rapper did an Instagram Live from a hospital bed and said a prank caller called Child Protective Services (CPS) to report that her three children were in danger. Today, she canceled her ONE MusicFest headline appearance that was slated for this weekend.

In the Instagram Live, Cardi said, “For the Child Protective Services to come to my fucking house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you fucking dumb?”

She vowed to “sue the person that did this anonymous call” and stated that she has been sick for days and in the hospital since Saturday. “We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherfuckers to pop up in my house with cops and Child Protective Services because you motherfuckers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children… I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for fucking coming to my house at whatever the fuck time it is,” she continued.

Her statement about canceling her ONE MusicFest performance reads:

I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest. It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang — thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall.

Full live of Cardi B extremely upset that CPS showed up to her house at 11pm due to an anonymous tip about her children being abused. She said her family are the only people of color in the community. She stated she will sue CPS, but that Offset will beat up the person if it’s a… pic.twitter.com/dl1lYvRWB1 — The Daily Tea (@TheDailyTeaSip) October 22, 2024