Watch The Trailer For SZA & Keke Palmer’s New Buddy Comedy One Of Them Days

SZA and Keke Palmer were once on the same episode of SNL, and now they’re appearing in the same movie. The R-rated buddy comedy One Of Them Days, which marks SZA’s acting debut, finds the two women racing to recover their stolen rent money within an afternoon. It’s produced by Issa Rae, written by Rae’s longtime collaborator Syreeta Singleton, and directed by their Rap Sh!t affiliate (and longtime Big Sean video director) Lawrence Lamont. The trailer involves electrocution and splattered blood, both played for slapstick, and you can watch it below.

One Of Them Days hits theaters on 1/24.