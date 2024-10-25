“Lost Cause” is one of the saddest, prettiest, altogether greatest songs of all time. The centerpiece of Beck’s majestically depressed 2002 opus Sea Change never fails to astonish me, and few recordings in this world sound more like a cloudy fall day. So kudos to Micah Nelson for deciding his father Willie should cover it for his autumnal new album Last Leaf On The Tree, which also features a cover of Beck’s Sea Change-era touring band, the Flaming Lips. Nelson of puts his own spin on “Lost Cause” while maintaining the song’s inherent desolation. Listen below.

Last Leaf On The Tree is out 11/1 on Sony.