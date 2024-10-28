Adele Shares Message About Tearful Viral Concert Encounter With Céline Dion
On Saturday night, two of the great ballad-belters in recent pop history shared an emotional moment. Adele is near the end of her Las Vegas residency, and she’s said that she’ll take an “incredibly long” break after those performances are done. Las Vegas resident Céline Dion was in the crowd for Adele’s show on Saturday. Adele walked through the crowd while she was singing “When We Were Young,” and she burst into tears upon seeing Dion, to the point where she couldn’t finish the song. The two of them shared a weepy embrace, and footage of the moment went viral.
Adele held her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum At Caesar’s Palace, a venue built specifically for Céline Dion. Adele went to see Dion perform there in 2018, and the two singers met up backstage. Dion also handed Adele the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 2017. This afternoon, Adele posted a photo of herself and Dion together on Instagram, and she had this to say about that moment:
I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!! @celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much