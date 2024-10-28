Adele Shares Message About Tearful Viral Concert Encounter With Céline Dion

On Saturday night, two of the great ballad-belters in recent pop history shared an emotional moment. Adele is near the end of her Las Vegas residency, and she’s said that she’ll take an “incredibly long” break after those performances are done. Las Vegas resident Céline Dion was in the crowd for Adele’s show on Saturday. Adele walked through the crowd while she was singing “When We Were Young,” and she burst into tears upon seeing Dion, to the point where she couldn’t finish the song. The two of them shared a weepy embrace, and footage of the moment went viral.

Adele held her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum At Caesar’s Palace, a venue built specifically for Céline Dion. Adele went to see Dion perform there in 2018, and the two singers met up backstage. Dion also handed Adele the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 2017. This afternoon, Adele posted a photo of herself and Dion together on Instagram, and she had this to say about that moment: