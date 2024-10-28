Bruce Springsteen Disputes That He’s A Billionaire, Says Donald Trump Is “Mentally Ill”

Bruce Springsteen wants to set the record straight. A few months ago, Forbes estimated that the Boss has a net worth of $1.1 billion. In a new interview with the Telegraph, he said that’s not true.

“I’m not a billionaire,” he told the publication. “I wish I was, but they got that real wrong. I’ve spent too much money on superfluous things.” That’s about all he says on the topic. Elsewhere in the conversation, Springsteen discusses Donald Trump, who he recently called “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.” He said he’s “not that anxious” that Trump will win “because I do believe Kamala Harris is going to win.” He continued:

Of course, I’ve been wrong before about this. I think in the States, there’s an enormous anxiety, however, at losing the things that are dearest to us, the danger of losing democracy, rule of law, peaceful transfer of power. And this is a guy who is committed to none of these things. He’s an insurrectionist. You know, he led a coup on the United States government, so there’s no way he should be let anywhere near the office of the presidency.

“Not to mention, he’s mentally ill,” he added. “The whole thing of standing and swaying for 40 minutes at your town hall? I mean, swaying to music, that’s my job.” Meanwhile, on Sunday (Oct. 27), Harris received a slew of endorsements from music stars, including Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande. Last week, Springsteen performed at a Harris rally in Atlanta.

The Boss also talked about the forthcoming Deliver Me From Nowhere biopic with Jeremy Allen White starring as Springsteen. “I only had to see him on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger,” Springsteen said.