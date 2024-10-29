If you were a fan of Palm, maybe you’re already aware of Kassie Krut, the experimental rock trio featuring Palm members Kasra Kurt and Eve Alpert as well as Matt Anderegg. Earlier this month, Kassie Krut announced their signing to Fire Talk Records with the great single “Reckless,” and now, they’ve announced a whole self-titled EP coming soon. Before that’s out in December, we get to hear another banger today called “Racing Man.”

“Racing Man” begins with some metallic, industrial percussion and wobble bass, which contrast Alpert’s sweet vocals. It feels both chaotic and slightly restrained, as Alpert uses athletic metaphors to evoke feelings of existentialism: “I can’t stop counting all the cowards on the court/ I’m a racing man gunning for the runner at the front.” Listen to that and see the EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reckless”

02 “Racing Man”

03 “United”

04 “Espresso”

05 “Hooh Beat”

06 “Blood”

Kassie Krut is out 12/6 via Fire Talk.