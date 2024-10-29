UK synthpop duo Tears For Fears have had a long and twisty history, but they’ve been functioning just fine as a unit for years now. Last week, Tears For Fears released Songs For A Nervous Planet, a live album with widely hated AI-generated cover art and a few new studio songs. One of those new songs is the lush single “The Girl That I Call Home,” and the band played it live for the first time on last night’s episode of Kimmel.

That’s kind of funny, right? You’re promoting your new live album, so you go on a late-night show and play one of the songs from the album, except it’s a song you’ve never played live before. Well, Tears For Fears and their massive touring band made “The Girl That I Call Home” sound rich and layered in that Kimmel studio. Also, those guys are aging really well! Watch the performance below.

Songs For A Nervous Planet is out now on Concord.