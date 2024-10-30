Sam Pounds Postpones Release Of Liam Payne Collab After Backlash

It’s been almost two weeks since the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Producer Sam Pounds planned to release Payne’s first posthumous song titled “Do No Wrong” this Friday (Nov. 1), but after backlash he has decided “it’s not the time yet.”

On social media, he wrote, “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds.”

In since-deleted posts, he said he wanted the song to be “a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.” It was set to be shared in its original form, plus a live mix and an a cappella version. However, fans thought it was too soon.