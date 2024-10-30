November is approaching, which means holiday music is as well. Dean & Britta and Sonic Boom kicked off October with the announcement of their holiday album A Peace Of Us and the release of “Pretty Paper,” and today they’re back with a cover of Purple Mountains’ “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan.”

“David Berman’s Purple Mountains is one of the great albums of this century,” Dean Wareham said. “We were all shocked when he took his life soon after its release, and I recorded a demo of ‘Snow is Falling in Manhattan’ for a tribute to him. The song is now updated with a new mix and added vocals by Britta and Sonic Boom.”

He continued, “It’s such an evocative song about a snowstorm in New York City and contains one of my favorite Berman stanzas ‘songs build little rooms in time/ and housed within the song’s design/ is the ghost the host has left behind’ — where it feels like Berman is talking to us from the beyond, he is both ghost and host, and I am the guest who sings his lines.”

Watch the music video below, animated by Lucas Moreira.

A Peace Of Us is out 11/22 via Carpark Records.