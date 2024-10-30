Thom Yorke Storms Offstage After Responding To Anti-Israel Protester

Members of Radiohead have been getting flak in the wake of Israel’s indiscriminate war crimes against the Palestinian people. But, like Israel’s continued occupation of Palestine, these critiques aren’t new: Radiohead have performed in Israel a few times, including one 2017 performance in Tel Aviv that many protested. But more recently, Jonny Greenwood — whose wife is Israeli artist Sharona Katan, a vocal supporter of the country’s military campaign — put out an album in 2023 with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa, which raised some eyebrows. And tonight, during his solo show in Melbourne, Thom Yorke walked offstage after getting heckled by a pro-Palestine protester.

It’s hard to tell what exactly the protester was yelling, but he did mention the Palestinian death toll, which some have estimated now exceeds 200,000. Yorke responded: “Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You wanna piss on everybody’s night? OK, you do. See you later, then.” He then took off his guitar and left the stage.

A little bit later, though, Yorke re-emerged to perform the set’s closing song, “Karma Police.” That’s fitting. See some audience clips below.