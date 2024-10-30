Washington, DC guitar hero Mary Timony is a full-on indie rock legend thanks to her time in bands like Autoclave, Helium, Wild Flag, and Ex Hex, as well as a solo career that stretches back decades. Back in February, Timony revived that solo career by releasing Untame The Tiger, her first album without a band in 19 years. Now, she’s shared “Curious Tides,” a new song from the Untame The Tiger sessions.

“Curious Tides” starts out as an acoustic folk-rock jam with some of the uncanny, spectral dark-math wizardry that Timony brought to her 2000 album Mountains. Midway though, drums and bass come in, and “Curious Tides” turns into a full-on rocker without losing its eerie edge. Here’s what Timony says about it:

The first half of the song is a demo I sort of very lazily made in my basement about 15 years ago, when I was between bands. I kind of forgot about it because it seemed unfinished. At the time, I had wanted to record a full band playing the second part but didn’t get around to it. Last year while recording Untame The Tiger, I remembered the song, and we decided to try it. David Christian played drums and Dennis Kane played bass, and we knocked it out pretty fast at 38 North Studio in Virginia.

Check out Timony’s self-directed “Curious Tides” video below.

“Curious Tides” and Untame The Tiger are both out now on Merge.