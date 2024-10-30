Nicky Jam Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement Following Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico Jokes

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam endorsed Donald Trump and appeared alongside him at a campaign rally in September, at which Trump bizarrely referred to him as a woman. He’s now rescinding that endorsement.

At a Trump rally Sunday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made several racist jokes. The headline-grabber was when he called Puerto Rico a pile of garbage, which inspired many Puerto Rican celebrities including Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez to loudly endorse Kamala Harris. Nicky Jam’s father is Puerto Rican, and his family moved there when he was 10. Hinchcliffe’s insult toward the island has changed Nicky’s mind about Trump.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Nicky says he initially supported Trump because he thought he would be better for the economy, but he can’t overlook the disrespect Trump has shown toward Puerto Rico. You can watch his message, which is in Spanish, below.