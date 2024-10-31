Grammys To Move To Disney After 54 Years On CBS

For over 50 years, CBS has been the home of the Grammy Awards. Today, the Recording Academy revealed that changes in 2027, when the awards show will begin broadcasting on Disney outlets like ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ in a 10-year deal.

“As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with the Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of the GRAMMYs, we do so with pride and gratitude,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden said in a press release. “Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

“We are completely thrilled to be bringing the GRAMMYs and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added. “We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”