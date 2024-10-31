Scissor Sisters Reuniting For First Shows In 13 Years, But Without Ana Matronic

Party-starting New York cult legends Scissor Sisters never officially broke up, but they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2012. They haven’t played live since, though they returned in 2017 to collaborate with MNDR on the one-off single “SWERLK.” Now, the group has announced big plans. They’re coming back next month to tour the UK and Ireland, places where they were actual pop stars rather than just critical favorites. But they’ll have to launch the tour with out singer Ana Matronic, a huge part of the band.

Scissor Sisters announced the reunion tour this morning, and they’ll play their self-titled 2004 debut in full at every show, along with assorted other hits. For this tour, Scissor Sisters will essentially be the trio of Jake Shears, Babydaddy, and Del Marquis, though I’d have to imagine that they’ll have more musicians onstage with them. It appears that Randy Real and Paddy Boom, the band’s two non-overlapping former drummers, aren’t taking part, either. On Instagram, Ana Matronic makes it clear that there’s no beef; she’s already committed to focus on her podcast Good Time Sallies:

People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd. In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career. I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies which has grown into several long-term research & writing projects. With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates on this tour. I wish the band and our fans all the best – I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!

Take your mama out to any of the gigs listed below.

TOUR DATES:

5/16 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena

5/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

5/19 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre

5/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

5/21 – Mancester, UK @ Co-Op Live

5/23 – London, UK @ The O2

5/24 – Leeds, UK @ First District Arena

5/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

5/27 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena

5/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena