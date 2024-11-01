Win A Willie Nelson Vinyl & Merch Prize Pack

Giveaway November 1, 2024 11:20 AM By Stereogum

Country legend Willie Nelson’s 76th solo album is out now. For Last Leaf On The Tree, Nelson’s son Micah deployed the Rick Rubin/Johnny Cash method, curating a range of songs — including tunes by the Flaming Lips and Beck — for his father to cover, in addition to the duo’s new song “The Color Of Sound.” The LP also features tunes from Nina Simone, Neil Young, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Sunny War, and Micah’s band Particle Kid.

We’re celebrating Last Leaf On The Tree with a Willie Nelson prize pack.

One (1) winner will receive:
Last Leaf On The Tree amber swirl 2xLP
Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Vol I 2xLP
Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Vol II 2xLP
The Border 1xLP
Willie Nelson Greatest Hits 2xLP
– Willie Nelson braids/bandana combo
– Willie Texas t-shirt

The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s essential weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Before you enter the contest, sign up for that below or here if you haven’t yet

This giveaway is for readers in the US only, and the entry period ends in one week — Friday, November 8 at 12PM ET. Make sure to check your email around then so you can respond if you win. Just enter your email in the form below (or here if you can’t see it for some reason).

One entry per email. We’ll update the page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!

Last Leaf On The Tree is out now via Sony Legacy. Listen and purchase here.

