Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover “Ghostbusters” In Montreal On Halloween

News November 1, 2024 9:43 AM By Chris DeVille

A Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band concert is a beautiful, transcendent experience. And on Halloween, that experience began with “Ghostbusters.” After taking the stage in spooky fashion at Montréal’s Bell Centre, the Boss and his sprawling ensemble busted out a playful cover of Ray Parker Jr.’s 1984 chart-topper. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think Springsteen sang “Bustin’ makes me feel good!” Watch footage of the cover below.

