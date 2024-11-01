LCD Soundsystem Cover Bauhaus, Give “X-Ray Eyes” Its Live Debut, Clarify New Album Isn’t Done Yet

Things are happening in LCD Soundsystem world. The band has been gradually releasing a new single called “X-Ray Eyes,” first on an NTS radio broadcast, then on their website, and finally today on DSPs and vinyl. Their inclusion on the Primavera Sound lineup also came with the news that they have a new album on the way, their first since their great, underrated 2017 comeback American Dream. The festival was quick to walk back that announcement, but today we’re getting some clarity on the LP front.

In social posts announcing that “X-Ray Eyes” is officially out now, James Murphy clarifies that they are working on a new album, which will contain the new single, but it’s not done yet, and there’s no exact timeline in place. Here’s that message:

so there’s a new lcd song now called x ray eyes. it’s the first single of what’s shaping up to be a new album. don’t ask me when that is, because we’re still working on it. but it feels very good to be putting out new music. we made a small run of silkscreened 12❞s that will sell at the upcoming LA and NYC shows, and DFA will have a limited grip of them, but don’t freak out if you don’t get one because there will be a more readily available commercial release of the same record when we can get it together. we just made a pile of white labels and are screening 100 at a time for each gig. it’s a short lead time thing. and it’s fun. but, no, there’s no finished LP yet. but when we’re not playing shows, it’s getting closer and closer to

completion. so that’s the news. anything else you hear is bullshit speculation. go vote. j

You can hear the now readily available “X-Ray Eyes” below and order that vinyl here if you’re not too late.

In other LCD news, the band played Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles Thursday night. They started the show with a cover of Bauhaus’ immortal “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” and later they played “X-Ray Eyes” live for the first time. Watch footage of the Bauhaus cover below.