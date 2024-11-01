Mk.gee Adds “ROCKMAN’ To Setlist, Playing It Twice Per Show

Everything’s coming up Mk.gee. The ’80s-refracting pop guitar god and producer extraordinaire is attracting famous fans and ascending to new levels of celebrity at a rapid clip. He’s working with Justin Bieber on new music, the Hollywood elite are attending his gigs, and SNL just announced him as a musical guest. Meanwhile, the Mk.gee live experience continues to be a study in repetition.

In a tradition that’s more common among rappers than rockers, Mk.gee has gotten into the habit of playing his song “DNM” many, many times in a row. In Minneapolis he did it 12 times. Now “Rockman,” the new single Mk.gee dropped two weeks ago, is getting a similar treatment. The song got its live debut at a pair of London shows this week; at both gigs, he played it twice. Check out the rock man rocking “Rockman” below.

How long until Mk.gee’s setlist is just “Rockman” 17 times?