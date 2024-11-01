Fucked Up Release Surprise New Album Someday Featuring High Vis, Fiddlehead, Rifle Vocalists

In August, Fucked Up released Another Day, which followed up last year’s One Day (our Album Of The Week). Also in August, the hardcore standouts live-streamed an album they wrote, recorded, and mixed in just 24 hours, Who’s Got The Time & A Half?. And now, Fucked Up are back again with a surprise album called Someday.

The 10-track project features a bunch of guest vocalists, including: two songs with High Vis’ Graham Sayle and one with Fiddlehead/Have Heart’s Pat Flynn. They also tapped Max Williams of UK hardcore band Rifle (whose 2023 EP was produced by Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco), Julianna Riolino, and the band’s Year Of The Horse collaborator Tuka Mohammed.

In a statement, the band says: “This record is about how far our actions and our ideas can travel, and how we can plant consequences in the lives of other people without even realizing it and how we can use our lives to make this a better world.”

Listen to Someday below.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/someday">Someday by Fucked Up</a>

Someday is out now via Fucked Up Records.