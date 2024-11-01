Eddie Murphy To Star In George Clinton Biopic

Eddie Murphy has signed on to play George Clinton in a new biopic about the Parliament-Funkadelic legend, Variety reports. The casting that was rumored well over two years ago has officially come to pass.

The untitled project from Amazon MGM Studios is currently being written by Virgil Williams, from an original draft by Max Werner. It’s based on Clinton’s memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?

Bill Condon, who directed Murphy to an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor in 2006’s Dreamgirls, will direct this as well. Murphy is producing the movie via his own Eddie Murphy Productions, while Clinton is on board as an executive producer. Other producers include John Davis via Davis Entertainment and Greg Yolen. Other executive producers include Eddie Murphy Productions’ Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Archie Ivy, and Jeff Jampol.

So, is this movie going to be set mostly in the modern day? Or are they going to de-age Murphy for scenes set half a century ago?