The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Lady Gaga - "Disease"
Between the hit Bruno Mars duet “Die With A Smile” and the Joker tie-in standards album Harlequin, Lady Gaga has been in trad mode lately. But where Gaga is concerned, channeling the classics might just as well mean calling back to the hyper-campy mega-pop sound she made her name on in the late 2000s and early 2010s. “Disease” hits that spot hard. Written with co-producers Cirkut and Watt plus her fiancé Michael Polansky, the song’s squelching, throbbing synth foundation is an ideal launchpad for the kind of precision-engineered melodies and unhinged, goth-tinted howls that will have you getting in touch with your inner fame monster. Throw in tweaked religious imagery and an emphatically freaky music video, and suddenly the old Gaga formula is revived and thriving. —Chris
Wishy - "Planet Popstar"
Oh look, another pristinely fuzzed-out, ultra-catchy Wishy song. It would hardly even qualify as news if news only meant an aberration from the mean. On the other hand, most bands aren’t this consistently great, so Wishy’s entire output thus far is defying the law of averages in a sense. “Planet Popstar” is “about the feeling of longing for someone or something which, by all accounts, seems entirely out of reach.” That’s a relatable sentiment, and yet in expressing it, Wishy have once again provided the kind of fulfillment that eludes the narrators here. —Chris
Denzel Curry - "Still In The Paint" (Feat. Lazer Dim 700 & Bktherula)
It’s cheap. It’s obvious. It’s gimmicky nostalgia-bait. It’s beating the game after punching in the cheat code. From the title on down, you can tell that this is the kind of sequel that doesn’t even try to build on the original. On the hook, Denzel Curry doesn’t even bother changing anything up, other than plugging in a couple of different people’s names. I don’t care. I don’t care at all. I hear the head-crushing churn-stomp of Waka Flocka Flame’s “Hard In Da Paint,” and I react. I don’t have to think. It’s pure animal-brain stimulation. That beat makes a great bed for Denzel Curry and friends’ fast-rap athletics, but even that matters less than the instant rush of that beat, or some facsimile thereof, crashing unexpectedly into my consciousness one more time. —Tom
Cloakroom - "Unbelonging"
Over the past decade, Indiana’s Cloakroom have built a well-earned reputation for great post-hardcore-filtered shoegaze. But on their new single “Unbelonging,” the clouds start to dissipate. Their intensity instead comes through in the hooky melodies and propulsive drums, an airy guitar jangle slowly growing into that familiar fuzz. The band members themselves describe the song as “Cloakroom meets Psychedelic Furs,” and so far, we’re gladly welcoming this new road. —Abby
Tyler, The Creator - "Balloon" (Feat. Doechii)
Tyler, The Creator built his career off being a sharp-tongued oddball with eclectic taste. That’s evident as ever on his new album Chrompakopia, which seems to cobble together high points throughout Tyler’s discography — from his abrasive, brooding Odd Future era to the sleek neo-soul that courses through his later work — into a cohesive representation of who he is today at 33. One of the album’s more playful moments comes on its colorful penultimate track “Balloon,” the only song I can think of that samples both 1970s Japanese jazz-pop and Uncle Luke. Only Tyler can pull something like that off, and he knows it: “Bitch, I’m on my own dick, I don’t need your box.” It’s that sweet spot of playful and gritty where Tyler shines; add in a wonderfully filthy verse from Doechii, and “Balloon” is a surprising breath of fresh air. —Abby