The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Tyler, The Creator - "Balloon" (Feat. Doechii)

Tyler, The Creator built his career off being a sharp-tongued oddball with eclectic taste. That’s evident as ever on his new album Chrompakopia, which seems to cobble together high points throughout Tyler’s discography — from his abrasive, brooding Odd Future era to the sleek neo-soul that courses through his later work — into a cohesive representation of who he is today at 33. One of the album’s more playful moments comes on its colorful penultimate track “Balloon,” the only song I can think of that samples both 1970s Japanese jazz-pop and Uncle Luke. Only Tyler can pull something like that off, and he knows it: “Bitch, I’m on my own dick, I don’t need your box.” It’s that sweet spot of playful and gritty where Tyler shines; add in a wonderfully filthy verse from Doechii, and “Balloon” is a surprising breath of fresh air. —Abby